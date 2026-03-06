Frank Lampard told it'd be a 'disaster' if Coventry don't earn automatic Premier League promotion as Sky Blues favourite praises 'big, big decision' to appoint Chelsea legend

McAllister, who made well over 100 appearances for Coventry before heading to Liverpool in 2000, hopes that his former club can get over the promotion-winning line. Speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino, the Scot told GOAL when asked to deliver his assessment of the club’s class of 2025-26 and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard: “They're a very proud club, Coventry. I had a fantastic four years. I really enjoyed my time at Coventry. It was such a proud record of staying in the top division for all those years. When I left, just watching it was pretty heartbreaking. Watching them lose their ground and all this stuff and having to go and play at other grounds. They ended up playing at Northampton, they played at Birmingham.

“To see it so close to getting back, they've got a nice little gap there. Obviously, they had a massive gap and then they started stumbling a wee bit. I've not seen them live for a bit, watched a couple of games on the TV and they've got some good players. I think they're now looking like automatic, barring disaster. I think it becomes a wee bit interesting. Middlesbrough are a good side. Boro are one of the best teams in the division, just visually watching them. They play some really good football but they're getting hunted down by Ipswich, Millwall, Hull. Obviously Wrexham, their momentum is unbelievable. The fact that they play a million games in that league as well, there's still 10 or 11 games to go. For me, seeing Coventry back up in the top division would be fantastic.

“I thought it was a big, brave decision with Frank. Mark Robins did an amazing job at the club. Wherever he goes, he does a good job. He's obviously a very, very good manager in all sorts of difficult situations. The chairman, [Doug] King, made a big, big decision to bring Frank in and I just hope they reap the rewards. They're sitting in a great position. They’d love to win the league but they just need to go up automatically because they don't want to be in the play-offs.”