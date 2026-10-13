Frank Lampard hails 'complete performance' as clinical Coventry City crush Newcastle United in Premier League statement

Former England international Lampard insisted his side must keep their feet on the ground, even though he could not hide his sheer delight at the spartan work ethic on display across the 90 minutes.

Expressing immense pride in Coventry's collective effort, Lampard told Sky Sports: "Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win. We played like the team that we want to be here. There is so much spirit and energy in the group and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season. The work ethic of the boys and the belief... you get what you deserve, which was great finishes.

"We haven't quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick more points. It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players to feel that."