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The king returns! Francesco Totti set for Roma talks as coach Gian Piero Gasperini demands Italy legend be given key role
Gasperini pushes for Totti's operational return
Gasperini is actively attempting to reshape the hierarchy at Roma, with Gazzetta reporting the veteran tactician has identified Totti as a vital component of his long-term project at the Stadio Olimpico. Rather than seeing the World Cup winner as a mere figurehead, Gasperini is adamant that Totti must have a hands-on role within the sporting department.
The manager has already established a strong rapport with the former captain, highlighted by a significant dinner meeting in central Rome back in March. During their discussions, the pair mapped out how Totti's expertise could benefit the current squad. Speaking on the matter, Gasperini was clear about his intentions, stating: "I have an idea of what to do with someone like him."
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From Ambassador to Boardroom
The Friedkin Group, Roma's owners, had originally envisioned Totti returning in a prestigious but largely ceremonial capacity. The initial proposal put forward by the club's hierarchy was for Totti to serve as a "Centenary Ambassador," helping the club transition into its 100th anniversary. The offer consisted of a one-year contract with the potential to extend the partnership until 2028.
However, the negotiations hit a stalemate over both the nature of the work and the financial terms. Reports suggest Roma offered a salary in the region of €500,000 to €600,000, while Totti was seeking a figure closer to double that amount. This discrepancy, combined with Totti’s desire for a more influential role, led to a two-month period of silence between the two parties that Gasperini is now determined to break.
A vital link between squad and club
Gasperini’s vision for Totti goes far beyond global events or marketing campaigns. The head coach sees the legendary number 10 as an essential bridge between the first-team squad and the boardroom. Gasperini believes Totti possesses a unique ability to "read" the atmosphere within a locker room and can act as a filter to resolve internal issues before they escalate.
By installing Totti in an operational role, Gasperini hopes to lean on the legend's vast experience to maintain stability at Trigoria. The coach has reportedly urged the Friedkins to reconsider their initial stance, arguing that Totti’s presence on the ground would provide invaluable institutional knowledge that the current management structure lacks.
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Fresh talks scheduled with Friedkin ownership
With Gasperini making his demands known, the Roma ownership is expected to return to the negotiating table as early as next week. This new round of talks will likely coincide with the arrival of new sporting director Tony D’Amico, as the club begins to finalise its strategy for the upcoming season. The Friedkins are expected to present a revised offer that more closely aligns with Totti's expectations.