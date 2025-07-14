France squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about France's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France have always been one of the powerhouses in world football, especially over the past decade. After an underwhelming run at the 2014 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage, the French redeemed themselves with a remarkable comeback at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia.

Stacked with quality players in every position, Les Bleus went all the way to lift the coveted trophy by defeating Croatia in the final, claiming their second World Cup title and their first in 20 years.

In 2022, France were once again considered among the favorites and made it all the way to the final. However, they were denied by Argentina, with none other than Lionel Messi leading the Albiceleste to glory in Qatar.

Despite the defeat, French fans witnessed one of the greatest individual performances on the world stage, as Kylian Mbappe fought until the very end, becoming only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst of England in 1966.

As the showpiece event returns in 2026, Didier Deschamps' men will be determined to bring the trophy back to Paris, especially considering the incredible squad they have at their disposal. The French are well covered in all departments, with some of the top stars in world football.

GOAL looks at the players at their disposal.