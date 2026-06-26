Norway boss Stale Solbakken rotated heavily despite having the chance to top the standings, leaving a raft of key players - including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard - on the bench, and he was made to pay for that decision.

Straight from kick-off, the Scandinavians gave the ball away and Mbappe's fierce drive was feathered onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper. That was an ominous sign of what was to come, and France were in front with just six minutes on the clock. Mbappe swept a pass out to Dembele, and he turned his marker inside-out before crashing a shot into the far corner.

Michael Olise then had goal-bound strike well blocked, and Jorgen Strand Larsen fired over from close range at the other end in a frantic opening to proceedings. After having his own effort saved, Mbappe once again turned provider for Dembele, who curled home from the edge of the box. However, Norway hit back immediately through Thelo Aasgard, dropping his shoulder and drilling a low strike beyond Mike Maignan.

The fightback was short-lived, though, and Dembele wrapped up his first-half hat-trick with plenty of time to spare before the break. He was given far too much space in the penalty area and took his time before bending another fine left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Theo Hernandez conceded a penalty early in the second period, but France avoided a scare as Maignan saved Strand Larsen's weak spot-kick. A low-key half was otherwise punctuated by Mbappe whipping a shot just wide and Oscar Bobb bringing another good stop from France's No.1. Right at the death, Desire Doue put some gloss on the scoreline with a stoppage-time header.

GOAL rates France's players from Boston...