France player ratings vs Spain: Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise anonymous while Lucas Digne delivers a disastrous display as Les Bleus blow chance to reach third-straight World Cup final

It had been an underwhelming start for the tournament favourites before they fell behind midway through the first-half. France hadn't dominated possession until that point, but they hadn't given much away either. Lucas Digne put it all in jeopardy, though, when he ended up kicking Lamine Yamal for a clear spot kick, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted, leaving France with a deficit for the first time in this tournament.

Afterwards, Les Bleus scarcely looked capable of taking control of the tie. Spain had an answer for every attempt Mpabbe, Dembele, Olise and Bradley Barcola had at weaving or passing their way through. France, on the other hand, had few ways of keeping Yamal, Oyarzabal or Dani Olmo silent.

They were given a few first-half warnings when Spain whizzed their way through on occasion without really testing Mike Maignan, and France never learned, as Spain made easy work of their second goal just before the hour mark. Substitute Maxence Lacroix, on for first-half casualty William Saliba, was tricked into stepping up just as Olmo fed Pedro Porro, giving the full-back more than enough time for a simple finish.

It was a disappointing end for Deschamps as his legendary spell as national team coach comes to an end without a third consecutive final, as Luis de la Fuente's side earned a deserved place in the final.

GOAL rates France's players from Dallas...