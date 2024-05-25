France legend! Olivier Giroud reveals when he will call time on his international career as he prepares for MLS move with LAFC

(C)Getty ImagesJack McRaeFrance legend! Olivier Giroud reveals when he will call time on his international career as he prepares for MLS move with LAFCOlivier GiroudFranceEuropean ChampionshipOlivier Giroud has announced this summer's European Championship will be his final tournament in international football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGiroud to retire from international footballGiroud is France highest scorer in men's footballStriker set to move to LAFCArticle continues below