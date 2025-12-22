Getty Images Sport
Former Premier League star names the manager Man Utd should have appointed after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement
Man Utd's downfall after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement
Manchester United have endured a prolonged period of instability since the retirement of Ferguson in 2013. Despite investing heavily in players and cycling through multiple managers with contrasting philosophies, the Red Devils have failed to re-establish themselves as a consistent Premier League title challenger.
The immediate post-Ferguson years were marked by uncertainty, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all tasked with restoring United’s dominance. While there were brief highs and isolated trophy wins, none managed to deliver sustained success or a clear footballing identity.
That context has now prompted renewed debate about whether United made the right call with their early managerial appointments. Former Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Sandro believes the 20-time English champions overlooked a figure who could have steadied the ship immediately after Ferguson stepped down, arguing that Redknapp possessed the authority and style required to handle a dressing room of elite personalities.
- Getty Images Sport
Sandro believes Harry Redknapp was the perfect successor to SAF
Speaking to BOYLE SPORTS, who offer the latest football betting, Sandro was unequivocal in his belief that Redknapp was the right man for the job at Old Trafford. “Could Harry Redknapp have fixed Manchester United’s problem after Sir Alex? Yes, 100%,” Sandro said. “They managed in the same kind of way. A big image, a big impact in the dressing room, and you need to have that. When you speak, players listen. Everybody respected Harry but you could also have a joke with him and he would make everybody laugh too.”
Sandro highlighted Redknapp’s tactical adaptability and authority during matches. “Harry could talk well to the media but also his tactics were good and he could change things during a match on the pitch too. He was a manager that could do everything,” he explained. “I remember, when I arrived in England, I was on the bench and at half time Harry took a player off. In Brazil, this is deeply disrespectful to a player, to take them off at the break but Harry was not afraid. He told the guys we’re not having a good game, sorry but I'm changing the team and I need to change it. I am doing this for the team. He was a coach who would make the big decisions. And we won that game. I liked it.”
He also stressed Redknapp’s communication with players. “He would come and talk to you as a player. You have to have that. I remember he would say to me: ‘Sorry Sandro, you’re going to play the next game. I will play you.’ That’s how you manage players. If you give a player something like that, the player will let you do something else,” Sandro added.
- Getty Images Sport
Sandro echoes Modric's belief that Redknapp was 'one of the greatest'
Sandro’s praise extended beyond man-management into Redknapp’s footballing philosophy. He believes the former Tottenham boss would have aligned perfectly with United’s traditions, particularly their expectation to play attacking football with balance and freedom.
“I completely agree that Harry Redknapp could have done a good job at Manchester United because he had the right style of management,” Sandro said. “Their fans want to play and attack. Harry would play that way with good tactics in a back four. We were always balanced at Tottenham. Teams need to have that balance. Attack and defend. We were a team. Not two teams.”
The Brazilian midfielder also endorsed Luka Modric’s past assessment of Redknapp’s stature as a coach. “Harry is exactly as Modric said, one of the greatest managers,” Sandro continued. “Harry was always so comfortable in the dressing room and with managing the players. Sometimes he would shout at you but another time he would be so warm and friendly and he just knew the way to talk with the players. We would fight sometimes but after it would be OK and I think he managed that team very, very well.”
Reflecting on his own career, Sandro placed Redknapp among elite company. “Harry is in the top three managers of my career. I had De Zerbi who was the coach at Brighton and I had Tite at the national team in the Brazil national team. He was the one that bought me in from the academy and put me into the team.”
Sandro believes there need to be more managers like Redknapp
While the debate is largely retrospective, it speaks to the wider soul-searching that continues at Old Trafford. Manchester United are still attempting to rebuild a coherent identity after years of drift, with lessons from the immediate post-Ferguson period continuing to resonate.
Sandro believes Redknapp’s success was also rooted in the team he built around himself, noting the importance of trusted assistants and a unified backroom staff. That element, he argues, has often been missing at United during their managerial churn.
More broadly, his comments feed into a growing conversation about modern football management. “I will say that Harry was one of the best to play guys and just tell them to go out and express themselves,” Sandro concluded. “I think we need more of that type of manager today… Football is not about all these systems saying no you cannot cross this line or you must be here or there. You should enjoy it, express yourself.”
For United, it remains an open question whether that philosophy might have changed the course of their post-Ferguson history.
Advertisement