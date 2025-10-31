Former Liverpool star who was once sold for £15m joins eight-tier team as he bids to 'rediscover the joy of football'

Confirming his arrival, Sittingbourne released a heartfelt statement celebrating the signing and outlining the club’s role in Ibe’s comeback: “We’re proud to announce that Sittingbourne FC has been entrusted with supporting Jordon Ibe on his journey to rediscover the joy of football. After discussions between Jordon, his agent and the club, it was agreed that Sittingbourne provides the ideal environment with our recent successes and strong team culture to help him thrive again. Jordon was influenced by the many positive things he’s heard about the club and he believes this is the perfect place to rebuild momentum and showcase his talent. We’re delighted to play a part in helping him get back to where he belongs in the game.”

Sittingbourne’s management has expressed confidence that Ibe’s Premier League experience and leadership will add quality and professionalism to their dressing room as they look to climb the table after a mixed start to the campaign. The Brickies are ninth in the Isthmian League South East Division, but with games in hand, Ibe’s arrival could provide the spark they need to reignite their promotion hopes.