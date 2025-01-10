'Definitely in the conversation' - Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool star reveals which player is 'neck-and-neck' with Mohamed Salah as the 'best' player in the Premier League
Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Glen Johnson has claimed that Cole Palmer is level with Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Johnson says Salah and Palmer are level
- Believes latter has helped struggling Chelsea
- Egyptian could leave Liverpool this summer