'For God's sake!' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's girlfriend Virginia Fonseca angrily shuts down marriage rumours
Vini and Fonseca's relationship
Vini Jr and Fonseca have reportedly been together for around three months but, in October, the Brazilian winger issued an apology to the presenter and influencer after she discovered flirtatious text messages between the star and other women on his phone.
At the time, he said: "We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. I recently experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognise attitudes that didn't represent who I want to be or the kind of relationships I want to build.
"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I have met an admirable mother and an incredible partner.
"Although we weren't officially a couple yet, there was a sincere connection. I'm not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I didn't respond in the best way I could have, and that I disappointed her.
"For this reason, I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understand that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust, and transparency. The idea now is to restart everything. Without lies, without fights, without masks. With lots of love, affection, and respect."
No wedding bells
Now, Fonseca has hit back at rumours in the Brazilian media that she and Vinicius are planning to get married soon.
She said in an interview before the Grande Rio Carnival, where she is set to perform as a dancer: "I think you [Leo Dias] have never been wrong in a news story you’ve reported about me, but this one you got terribly wrong. Marriage? For God’s sake! I just started a relationship, it hasn’t even been three months. If you’re going to talk about intensity, it’s real, but there’s no talk of marriage, there’s no marriage, no."
Asked who is the more intense partner in the relationship, she replied: "It’s obvious [that it’s me]. My relationship with Vini is helping me learn. I’m very intense and he isn’t. He says, ‘calm down, let’s take it easy.’ And I’m learning. When someone is intense, it’s very bad, you suffer a lot, intensity is bad because only you are at that pace, nobody else. My relationship with Vini will be very good for me to learn to control myself, to be less intense, to think more, to act cautiously."
Fonseca added: "I’m completely in love! I’m very happy with Vini, I feel loved, it’s been very good, incredible."
Vinicius' season
By his usual standards, Vinicius has endured a difficult season at Real, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 27 games in all competitions. He was reported to have a less-than-friendly relationship with Xabi Alonso, who was relieved of his managerial duties this week. Vinicius will hope to recapture his form swiftly under new boss Alvaro Arbeloa, having been subjected to whistles by the Bernabeu crowd.
One of Alonso's final actions as Real boss was to defend Vinicius, telling reporters after their 5-1 win over Real Betis: "I think Vini contributed a lot. He started the game well, he got [Ortiz] booked, so they had to change right-back. [Vini] was very dangerous, especially in the first half. He keeps going, he contributes to the team. I liked Vini's game, personally. He'll be fundamental for us now."
What comes next?
Real are four points behind reigning champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Arbeloa will be on the touchline for the first time when Real play Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
