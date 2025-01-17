Football Boots: latest releases in 2025

Shop the best football boot releases of the year in one place

With new releases dropping almost every week, keeping track of the deluge of football boots out there isn't always the most straightforward task. Especially with so many different brands releasing simultaneously and competing for your attention. If you're keen to have your eye on all of the latest drops in the football boots market, GOAL has you covered.

From on-trend colourways to new re-releases of infamous silhouettes like the adidas Predator, Nike Mercurial, and New Balance Furon, you won't miss any of this year's coveted releases with 2025 football boots guide - showcasing the best the year has to offer, as they come out.

There will be no more need to zoom into the feet of big names like Lionel Messi, Sam Kerr, Kylian Mbappe, and Alessia Russo to see what soccer cleats they're wearing - this will be your go-to guide. Keep up to date with the latest releases from Nike, adidas, New Balance and more below.