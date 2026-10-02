‘Everyone in Liverpool is very happy!’ – Jurgen Klopp hails Florian Wirtz masterclass for Germany after Anfield star silences critics

Klopp was quick to highlight the immense impact of his young playmaker following the final whistle. The former Liverpool manager watched on with clear admiration as Wirtz expertly set up Tom Bischof for the opening goal of the game. Wirtz then took matters into his own hands to ensure the result was never in doubt, sealing the victory with a fantastic strike in the second half.

"The way we want to play suits ‘Flo’ Wirtz,” Klopp told AZ after the match. "I think everyone in Liverpool is very happy today. The boy is brimming with the joy of playing and has worked incredibly hard."