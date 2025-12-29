The mind games have already begun in the Serie A title race. After Napoli won at Cremonese on Sunday afternoon, Antonio Conte tried to make out that it was a three-way fight between Italy's three richest clubs: Inter, Juventus and AC Milan.
However, Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta was having none of it, pointing out that not only were Napoli the reigning champions, they had significantly strengthened their squad during the summer, meaning the Partenopei were "the prime candidates to win the scudetto again."
The truth of the matter is, though, that there is a strong case to be made for every single contender.
Leaders Inter have developed a nasty habit of losing big games under Christian Chivu but showed impressive grit to beat Atalanta in Bergamo on Sunday night thanks to a solitary strike from skipper Lautaro Martinez, and arguably still have the strongest starting XI in Serie A. City rivals Milan boast arguably the best player in Serie A right now (Christian Pulisic) and are unburdened by European football, which could be huge come the business end of the season. Napoli, meanwhile, have responded wonderfully well to Conte's post-Bologna meltdown, winning five of their last six Serie A games - as well as the Supercoppa Italiana. As for Juventus, Luciano Spalletti is slowly but surely working his magic in Turin, with the Bianconeri up to fourth now after three wins on the spin.
Roma shouldn't yet be discounted either, though. The Giallorossi are currently fifth in the table but if they beat Genoa at home on Monday night, they'll move back up into fourth, just three points behind table-topping Inter.
All things considered, then, we're set for another sensational Serie A title race in 2026.