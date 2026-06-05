'It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane' - Florentino Perez teases announcement of €150m signing for Real Madrid next week but president rules out several top names

Perez addressed Real Madrid's transfer strategy during an appearance on the television programme Horizonteas attention grows around the club's presidential race. The long-serving president rejected suggestions that Madrid are pursuing either Haaland or Kane. Instead, Perez indicated that the club are preparing to complete a different high-profile signing.

He revealed that an announcement involving a player valued at €150 million is expected next week, suggesting a major transfer is already close to completion. The comments come amid increasing pressure from presidential rival Enrique Riquelme, who has publicly pledged to bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his campaign.