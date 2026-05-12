Florentino Perez refuses to be drawn on Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid when calling presidential elections & inviting competition for control at Santiago Bernabeu

In a rare and highly anticipated appearance before the media, Perez confirmed that he has set the wheels in motion for a leadership contest at Real Madrid.

The announcement comes at the end of a campaign that many have described as a historic disaster, with the club failing to secure any major silverware while cycling through coaches and struggling with internal squad conflicts.

Perez formally addressed the timeline for the upcoming vote, stating: "I have asked the electoral board to begin the process to start the elections for the board of directors, for which we, this Board of Directors, will be running. I'm calling them so everyone knows they're open to everyone, that they can run like I did. I don't give lectures, I don't go where I have to be in the spotlight."



