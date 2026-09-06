ZUMA Press Wire
"We never gave up!" Flávio Nazinho reacts after his redemption goal plunges PSG into crisis
Deepening the champions' early-season crisis
AS Monaco continued their flawless start to the 2026-27 campaign by securing a dramatic 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Rouge et Blanc staged a brilliant second-half turnaround to condemn Les Parisiens to their worst start in 14 years, leaving the hosts winless across their opening three Ligue 1 fixtures. Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, left-back Flavio Nazinho described the triumph as a perfect night for the squad.
"Yes, it was a perfect night for us! We are coming away with the win, and I think that's the most important thing," Nazinho said, emphasizing the importance of taking things game by game.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Redemption after an early error
The Portuguese defender experienced a rollercoaster evening in the capital after admitting fault for PSG's opening goal before netting his maiden strike in the Diagonale shirt. Rather than letting the mistake affect his focus, Nazinho cleared his head and channeled positive energy back into his team-mates. He stressed that individual contributions are secondary to collective effort, even after scoring a crucial equalizer.
"I made a mistake on the PSG goal. I admitted it to my teammates, as I didn't see the ball... after it happened, I mainly just tried to clear my head, stay positive, and transmit good energy to my teammates," Nazinho explained.
Unshakeable mental strength and unity
Monaco's ability to overturn the deficit highlighted a resolute mentality instilled within the squad following summer changes. Nazinho credited the team's collective unity and refusal to panic under pressure as the driving forces behind their success. When PSG threw everything forward in search of a late equalizer, Monaco dug deep, aided by a sensational stoppage-time save from goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.
"A match lasts 90 minutes, so you can never give up. You have to fight right until the final whistle, regardless of whether it ends in a win, a draw, or a defeat," Nazinho stated.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Praising team-mates and looking ahead
With Stanis Idumbo also getting on the scoresheet to seal the famous win, Nazinho was quick to praise his fellow goalscorer and the wider squad. He highlighted Idumbo's exceptional quality and character, noting that the young forward fully deserves his success. As Monaco celebrate another stellar result, the team's collective focus will quickly turn toward maintaining their momentum when they face Strasbourg on Saturday, September 12 in Ligue 1.
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