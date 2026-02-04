Flamengo chief jokes about Vinicius Junior homecoming transfer from Real Madrid after Lucas Paqueta capture

The atmosphere at the official presentation of Paqueta was already electric, marking the homecoming of one of Flamengo's most beloved recent exports. However, sporting director Jose Boto managed to steal the headlines with a light-hearted comment that spoke volumes about the club's newfound ambition. With uncertainty surrounding Vinicius' future at Madrid due to a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract and buoyed by the capture of Paqueta despite heavy interest from European clubs, Boto suggested another big name could be coming back.

"Next, we will talk to Vini Jr's staff," Boto joked, drawing laughter from the press room. He then turned to club president Luiz Eduardo Baptista with a grin, asking: "When does the contract end, president? We wouldn't need to pay Real Madrid anything!"

While delivered in jest, the comment reflects the growing confidence within the Brazilian giants that they can lure their European conquerors back to the Maracana. Vinicius and Paqueta rose through the youth ranks together, and the idea of reuniting the duo remains the ultimate dream for the Rubro-Negro supporters.