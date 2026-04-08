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Five clubs from a single league… the battle for the extra Champions League spot has been decided

Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Sporting CP
Arsenal
Champions League
Portugal
England

The number is subject to increase in an exceptional case.

The English Premier League has secured a fifth spot in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League for the 2026-2027 season.

According to the British network Sky Sports, the top five clubs in the Premier League standings this season will represent England in next season’s most important continental competition, after English clubs topped the performance-coefficient rankings.

This came after Arsenal’s 1-0 away win over Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the current edition of the tournament.

This is the second consecutive time the Premier League has obtained an additional spot, as it leads the European performance-coefficient rankings.

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  • 7 Premier League players?

    Currently, Liverpool are in fifth place in the league, but they are only one point ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

    However, the next edition of the Champions League could feature more English clubs.

    If Aston Villa, who are currently in fourth place, manage to win the Europa League and finish the season outside the top four, England could have six clubs in the competition, and the same scenario applies to Liverpool in the Champions League.

    If any English team wins a European title and finishes the season in fifth place, then sixth place will also qualify for the Champions League.

    If two teams win European titles and finish the season in fifth and sixth, then the team in seventh will receive a qualification spot.

    Nottingham Forest can also qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

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  • Who gets the second additional seat?

    The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) grants two additional spots to the top two leagues in terms of performance, and with the English league assured of one of them, the competition is now for the other spot.

    Spain appears the closest to securing it, ahead of Germany and Portugal.

    English clubs currently top the UEFA coefficient with 25.013 points, compared to 20.281 points for Spanish clubs, noting that Real Madrid lost on the same night at home to Bayern Munich 1-2.

    German clubs come third with 19.714 points, followed by Portuguese clubs with 18.900, and then Italian clubs with 18.714 points.

  • How does the coefficient system work?

    Each country earns points based on the results of its clubs in the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

    The total points are then divided by the number of clubs participating in European competitions, and countries are ranked according to the average points.

    A win is worth two points, a draw one point, while a loss earns no points.

    Additional points are also awarded based on teams’ standings in the league phase and their progress in the knockout rounds.

    These bonus points are higher in the Champions League compared to the other two competitions.

    A team that finishes top of the league phase in the Champions League receives 12 bonus points, compared to 6 points for the Europa League leader and 4 points for the Europa Conference League leader.

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