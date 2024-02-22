First Paul Mullin, now Elliot Lee! Why Wrexham benched 14-goal midfielder alongside star striker – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney favourites handed cameo roles against MK Dons
Elliot Lee has joined Paul Mullin on the bench at Wrexham, with Phil Parkinson explaining why the 14-goal midfielder was a substitute against MK Dons.
- Red Dragons boast strength in depth
- Able to rest & rotate when required
- Boss eager to avoid taking fitness risks