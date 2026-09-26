ZUMA Press Wire
Finally back! Real Madrid star Eder Militao cleared to return after FIVE months on the sidelines
Specialist provides crucial injury update
The long road to recovery for Militao appears to be nearing its conclusion at the Santiago Bernabeu. After enduring five months on the sidelines, the central defender has successfully navigated his final physical assessment - Per Marca.
This medical breakthrough comes after a visit to Valdebebas from Dr. Lasse Lempainen, the Finnish specialist who performed surgery on the player earlier this year. The medical expert was in the Spanish capital to personally oversee the final stages of the defender's rehabilitation program and evaluate his fitness levels.
Following the successful check-up, Dr. Lempainen took to social media to express his satisfaction with the progress made by the former Porto man. He noted: "Great day in Madrid with @edermilitao and the medical and performance staff of @realmadrid. A full day dedicated to his return as Éder continues to progress according to plan following surgery for his severe tendon injury."
"It was a pleasure for us to contribute our expertise and experience to his return to play process, with the ultimate goal of helping him safely return and perform again at the highest level. Many thanks to Éder and all of the Real Madrid staff for the excellent collaboration and a very successful day. Returning to the field is a milestone. Returning to your highest performance level is the goal."
- Getty Images Sport
Ending a period of defensive instability
The timing of the Brazilian's return could not be better for Real Madrid. Militao has not featured in a competitive match since the 2-1 win over Alaves on April 21, and his absence has forced a reshuffle in the backline. Under the management of Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos have had to rely on various defensive combinations, often utilizing players out of their natural positions to cover the void left by the 26-year-old. His reintegration into the squad is expected to provide much-needed leadership and physical presence.
Although the medical department has granted the "green light," the club is expected to take a cautious approach to his competitive re-entry. The player was recently spotted engaging in intense physical sessions on the training pitch, showcasing the mobility and strength required for top-level football.
While he is now eligible to rejoin team drills, he will likely undergo a bespoke conditioning program to ensure he can handle the intensity of La Liga and Champions League fixtures. The goal is for him to be fully integrated and ready to contribute significantly during the busy October schedule.
Overcoming a series of fitness hurdles
Militao’s recent absence is part of a broader, more frustrating narrative regarding his fitness over the past three seasons. The defender has faced a genuine "calvario" of injuries, totaling nearly 800 days on the treatment table since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.
It began with a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee, which kept him out for 231 days. Just as he seemed to be regaining his rhythm, he suffered a complete rupture of the ACL in his right knee, involving meniscus damage, which resulted in another 255 days of rehabilitation.
The latest setback occurred on April 28, 2026, when he underwent surgery for a severe proximal hamstring tendon injury that demanded a further five-month recovery period. In total, he has suffered eight different injuries since 2023, leading to 781 days of inactivity.
- Getty Images Sport
Impact on club and international ambitions
His return is not only a major development for Real Madrid but also for the Brazilian national team. With major international tournaments on the horizon, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti will be keeping a close eye on the defender's form and fitness. A fit and firing Militao is widely considered essential for the Selecao’s defensive structure. His ability to read the game, combined with his recovery speed, makes him a unique asset for both club and country as they prepare for the challenges of the 2026-27 season and beyond.
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