Final member of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'bomb squad' completes deadline day transfer to London rivals

The deal, which was in doubt until the final moments of the window, sees the Frenchman move to the London Stadium on loan until the end of the season for a reported fee of £1.7 million, with no option to buy included in the agreement.

The transfer was far from straightforward. Reports indicate that Disasi’s medical had to be rescheduled multiple times on Monday as talks over personal terms dragged on. West Ham were eventually forced to submit a deal sheet to the Premier League, granting them a two-hour extension to finalise the paperwork after the 11pm deadline passed.

For Hammers boss Nuno Espírito Santo, the signing is a vital reinforcement. The Portuguese manager pushed hard for the move, identifying Disasi as the experienced, physical presence needed to shore up a backline that has looked increasingly fragile in recent weeks.