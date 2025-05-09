Fikayo Tomori's involvement in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final at risk after freak accident during AC Milan's clash with Bologna
Fikayo Tomori may be at risk of missing Wednesday's Coppa Italia final, after a freak injury forced him off after just 14 minutes against Bologna.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues bel
- Tomori lasted less than a quarter of an hour against Bologna at the San Siro
- Milan will face the same opponents in the Coppa Italia final
- The injury occurred after a clash with Benjamín Domínguez