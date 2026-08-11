FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: 100 days to go as Qatar gears up to host second-successive youth WC

The countdown for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup, set to be held in Qatar, has started with just 100 days to go before the first match kicks off. The excitement is certainly bubbling up in the Middle-East nation with the prestigious youth tournament scheduled to start on 19 November and set to run till 13 December.
This year’s edition will be the second successive FIFA U17 World Cup being hosted by Qatar. Notably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts were awarded the hosting rights for five FIFA U17 World Cups from 2025 to 2029.