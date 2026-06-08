FIFA reaches settlement with ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea player after losing transfer rights court case

FIFA confirmed on Monday that it has reached a definitive settlement with Diarra, the former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid midfielder, resolving a high-profile legal dispute over player transfer rights.

The case has been at the forefront of the footballing world since the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered a significant ruling against the governing body’s regulations last year.

The settlement marks the end of a process that saw Diarra seek substantial financial restitution. The Frenchman had been seeking €65 million in damages from FIFA and the Belgian FA after the EU’s highest court determined in October that world soccer’s governing body had rules in place that breached labour laws and freedom of movement within the union.