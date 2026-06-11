FIFA revolutionises transfer system to introduce mandatory release clauses and reduce fees following agreement with players' union

Diarra, the former French midfielder, challenged FIFA's transfer rules after a contractual dispute with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014. The Russian club terminated his contract, accusing him of breaching his contractual obligations, while FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered the player to pay approximately €10.5 million in compensation. At the same time, Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club sought to sign Diarra but were unwilling to proceed without guarantees that they would not be held jointly liable for the compensation owed to Lokomotiv.

Under FIFA's regulations at the time, such guarantees were unavailable, causing the transfer to collapse. Diarra subsequently launched legal action against FIFA and the Belgian Football Association, arguing that the rules unlawfully restricted players' freedom of movement and employment opportunities within the European Union.

In October 2024, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that certain FIFA regulations concerning contract breaches and player transfers were incompatible with European Union law, finding that they could hinder the free movement of workers and restrict competition. The decision prompted FIFA to review and reform its transfer framework, leading to the introduction of a new regulatory system set to take effect in 2027.