This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
America v Queretaro - Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'We haven’t done anything wrong - FIFA invited us' - Club America's Sporting President Santiago Baños responds to criticism over Club World Cup playoff match against LAFC

Liga MXFIFA Club World CupPachuca vs CF AmericaPachucaCF AmericaA. Jardine

The Club World Cup playoff match between America and LAFC has generated some criticism, but Baños defended his club

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The match between América and LAFC is expected to be played on May 31 at BMO Stadium
  • Las Águilas received the invitation as the highest-ranked Concacaf team
  • LAFC was included due to their runner-up finish in the 2023 final
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Next Match