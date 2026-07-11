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Adhe Makayasa

Luis Enrique reunion? Ferran Torres open to PSG transfer as advanced talks with Barcelona already underway

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F. Torres
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LaLiga

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is open to a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, with advanced negotiations already underway between the two European powerhouses. The 26-year-old winger could be set for a reunion with former Spain manager Luis Enrique in the French capital. Barcelona are prepared to sanction a sale to balance their books.

  • Barca & PSG in advanced talks

    According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG have launched concrete steps to sign Torres from Barcelona in this summer transfer window. Discussions between the two clubs are reportedly at an advanced stage after the player expressed an interest in seeking a new challenge in France following the World Cup. Barcelona are fully aware of the situation and stand ready to sanction the departure of the former Manchester City man to alleviate their financial burdens.


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    Torres hints at Barcelona exit

    Speculation surrounding the future of Torres had previously intensified just before the player commenced his World Cup campaign. When pressed for confirmation regarding the rumoured interest from the Ligue 1 giants and the prospects of a new contract at Camp Nou, he chose to remain tight-lipped, shifting his focus entirely to international duty.

    Torres offered a brief remark when questioned about his future at Barcelona: "I see myself playing the match against Cape Verde tomorrow." He later added in a separate instance: "I don't know, and I don't care. The important thing is getting the three points. External matters aren't important right now."

  • Reunion with ex-Spain boss on the cards

    The deep interest from Paris is driven by the strong desire of Enrique, who intends to reunite with Torres after their previous time together with the Spanish national team. Conversely, Marca reports that Barcelona - who initially intended to extend the forward's tenure beyond 2027 - have performed a U-turn as they find themselves in desperate need of fresh capital.

    Furthermore, Torres' place in the starting line-up is increasingly under threat following the arrival of new attacking recruits, such as Anthony Gordon.

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    Attacking shakeup faces Barcelona

    Barcelona are certain to finalise further incoming transfers to offset the potential departure of Torres, who has now entered the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, the PSG hierarchy will look to capitalise on the current international window to wrap up a fee agreement before the player links up for pre-season duties. Should the transfer materialise, internal competition within Enrique's frontline is set to become fiercely contested ahead of the new campaign.

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