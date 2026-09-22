AFP
'It's difficult' - Ferran Torres reveals hardest part of Barcelona exit and delivers Ballon d'Or verdict following flying start to life at PSG
A sudden shift to the French capital
Leaving Catalonia during the summer transfer window presented a significant off-pitch hurdle for the 26-year-old. While his on-field transition has been seamless, acclimatising to a fresh daily routine, grappling with a new language, and settling into an unfamiliar country proved far more demanding.
Thankfully for the forward, his transition at the Parc des Princes was smoothed by several familiar figures. Reunited with manager Luis Enrique, whom he views as a paternal figure in football, the Spain international also joined compatriots Fabian Ruiz and former Barcelona academy product Dro Fernandez in the back-to-back European champions dressing room.
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'One day you're here, the next you're packing'
The sheer speed of the summer transfer caught the attacker slightly off guard. Reflecting on his abrupt switch, he highlighted the chaotic and unpredictable nature of modern football business.
"It’s difficult: one day you’re here and the next you’re packing your bags," he explained. Despite the sudden upheaval, the Spanish star maintained his sense of humour regarding those he had to leave behind in La Liga. He joked: "The only one I can’t bring with me is Pedri."
Red-hot form and award recognition
Any off-field struggles have clearly not translated into poor performances. A blistering run of seven goals across his opening six matches has firmly established the attacker as a vital weapon in Enrique's tactical setup.
This highly productive club form follows a historic summer for the forward, who scored the decisive goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. His heroics on the global stage and domestic consistency have rightly earned him a place on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, joining compatriots Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, and PSG team-mate Ruiz.
When pressed on the prestigious accolade, the forward refused to campaign for himself or single out a specific winner, insisting the final decision rests solely with the voters. "Whoever’s meant to win it will win it; it’s not up to me," he stated, before adding: "If a Spaniard wins it, so much the better."
- AFP
Maintaining early momentum
Having so quickly cemented himself as an important attacking option in the French capital, the primary objective for the former Barcelona man will be sustaining his prolific goalscoring rate. Continuing this clinical form will be essential to keeping his place in Enrique's starting XI, while also boosting his own individual standing and fuelling PSG's ambitions across both domestic and European competitions.
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