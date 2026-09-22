'It's difficult' - Ferran Torres reveals hardest part of Barcelona exit and delivers Ballon d'Or verdict following flying start to life at PSG

Any off-field struggles have clearly not translated into poor performances. A blistering run of seven goals across his opening six matches has firmly established the attacker as a vital weapon in Enrique's tactical setup.

This highly productive club form follows a historic summer for the forward, who scored the decisive goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final. His heroics on the global stage and domestic consistency have rightly earned him a place on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, joining compatriots Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, and PSG team-mate Ruiz.

When pressed on the prestigious accolade, the forward refused to campaign for himself or single out a specific winner, insisting the final decision rests solely with the voters. "Whoever’s meant to win it will win it; it’s not up to me," he stated, before adding: "If a Spaniard wins it, so much the better."