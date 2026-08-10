'I hope he comes back' - Barcelona star Fermin Lopez breaks silence on Ronald Araujo's shock Liverpool move and addresses Rodri & Ferran Torres transfer links

The conversation quickly turned to other high-profile transfer stories currently dominating the headlines in Spain. Fermin was asked about the possibility of Spain captain Rodri joining the Blaugrana, despite reports that Man City have snubbed Barcelona's opening proposal for the midfield star. "I don’t have any information on this matter, but whatever Deco and the sporting director decide will be fine with me," the 23-year-old added. "Everyone knows Rodri is a great player. I don’t want to get too involved in this. It’s disrespectful to those who are already here."

Fermin also touched upon the uncertain future of Torres, amid growing reports that his compatriot has informed Barca of his desire to join PSG this summer. Having forged a close bond with the forward, Fermin was reluctant to fuel further speculation regarding a move to the French capital. He continued: "I don’t want to go into that, because I don’t have the necessary information. He is a good companion and a friend; I hope he decides what’s best for him."



