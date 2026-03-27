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Barcelona star Fermin Lopez happy to have snubbed Chelsea transfer and makes bold future claim amid links to Man Utd
Fermin reveals Premier League pressure
Fermin has quickly become a vital component of the Blaugrana midfield, but his rise was nearly interrupted by interest from the Premier League. Before establishing himself as a first-team regular, Chelsea made a serious push to lure the youngster to London during a period of significant uncertainty at the Catalan club. The noise surrounding a potential move to Stamford Bridge created a difficult environment for the player. However, despite the lure of a lucrative move to England, the Spanish international remained focused on proving his worth to the club that developed him.
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A lifelong commitment to Catalonia
Speaking to Tot Costa on Catalunya Radio, the midfielder reflected on the intense speculation that defined his summer. "It was a bit complicated; I felt a lot of pressure, but I never wavered. I couldn’t say anything," Lopez admitted when discussing the Chelsea links.
Despite Manchester United now reportedly monitoring his progress, Fermin’s loyalty remains firm. "Barca renewed my contract, and I’m very grateful. As far as I’m concerned, I’d stay here forever," he stated, effectively ending talk of a departure.
World Cup dreams
The 22-year-old is not just looking for domestic success; he has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup in North America. After a breakout season, he believes he is ready to become a permanent fixture for Luis de la Fuente’s side.
"The truth is, I do see myself there," he added. "There’s still a bit of the season left, but I’m really happy to be here, and hopefully I can make it to the World Cup."
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What comes next?
Fermin is currently with the Spanish national team, which will face Serbia and Egypt during the international break. After that, he will return to Catalonia to prepare for back-to-back matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.