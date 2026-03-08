Getty
Fermin Lopez admits Barcelona are wary of Newcastle's 'difficult stadium' and 'physical' style
Bilbao warm-up prepares Fermin for England trip
Fermin, who was introduced as a second-half substitute to help see out the win in Bilbao, believes the atmosphere in the Basque country was the perfect warm-up for what awaits in England. The 22-year-old attacker is under no illusions about the task at hand, acknowledging that Hansi Flick’s side must be ready to match the intensity of Eddie Howe’s Magpies on their own turf.
Fermin braces for 'physical' Tyneside test
"We suffered a bit towards the end, but I think we defended very well in the final minutes. I am very delighted with the victory," Fermin said after the game, as per Mundo Deportivo. "We know we must maintain this advantage, and knowing Real Madrid won yesterday, it was crucial to get the win today. We did exactly that and we are thrilled. Now our focus turns to Tuesday."
Looking ahead to the European clash with Newcastle, the midfielder admitted that the physical nature of the Premier League side is a major concern for the Blaugrana. "We head into it in good spirits after the win. We also know we will face a similar match to the one here, in a very difficult stadium against a very physical opponent. We hope to put in a great performance, play our normal game and win," he added.
Flick’s rotation strategy pays off
The victory at San Mames was made even more impressive by the fact that Flick opted to leave several of his heavyweight stars on the bench. With the Champions League in mind, the German coach rotated his squad heavily, ensuring that his primary goal-threats remained fresh for the trip to Tyneside after a punishing domestic schedule.
Fermin emphasised that recovery will be the priority over the next 48 hours as the team prepares for the flight to England. The midfielder noted that "we have very few days to recover" and stressed the vital importance of the squad being able to recuperate properly before they step out in front of the Newcastle faithful on Tuesday night.
Raphinha ready for action
One player who expects to be fully fit for the round of 16 first leg showdown is Raphinha. The Brazilian winger also started on the bench against Athletic Club, but he insists he has plenty of fuel left in the tank. "I am not as tired as some of the other players. After all, I am recovering from a minor injury, so I have had time to rest. I feel good," the former Leeds United man explained after the match.
The forward acknowledged that while the squad is feeling the effects of their recent exertions, the psychological boost of staying top of La Liga is huge. "It is true that there is some fatigue from the last match because it was a very tough game, and that is normal. The most important thing is that we secured the three points," Raphinha concluded, as Barcelona look to carry that winning momentum into the lions' den at St James' Park.
