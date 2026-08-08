Fenerbahce lead race for €40m Alexander Sorloth as Atletico Madrid plot Dusan Vlahovic swoop

Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Atletico striker Sorloth, according to Marca journalist Matteo Moretto, as cited by beIN Sports. The Norwegian international remains under contract at the Metropolitano until June 2028 after joining from Villarreal in August 2024. The Turkish outfit are believed to possess the financial capacity to meet the €40m (£34m/$46m) valuation set by the Rojiblancos hierarchy.