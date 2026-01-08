Female reporter claims ex-Chelsea & Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa 'deliberately coughed right in my face' during Covid-19 era interview

During his Chelsea spell (2014-17), Arsenal legend Thierry Henry stuck up for the forward, saying Costa always had a happy demeanour - off the pitch, that was. The ex-Valladolid man admitted he makes mistakes like everyone else but he always has the respect of his team-mates.

He told Sky Sports: "Wherever I have played, the team-mates who know me, the people I've met still like me because they know what kind of person I really am. Sometimes people are given a reputation because the press, the media, talk as if someone has done something bad without knowing everything. Often people say that someone is bad, and whoever listens to them then also think that that person is bad. It would hurt me much more if one of my team-mates were to tell the press or anyone else that I am a bad person. But I am a happy person, I make mistakes, like everyone else."

