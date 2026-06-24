Felicia Schroder: Why Real Madrid have made Sweden's teenage goal-machine the most expensive players in women's football history

Last month, The Athletic reported that Chelsea had made a bid in the region of £1.2 million ($1.6m) to sign the BK Hacken striker, one which would have represented a world-record fee in the women's game if accepted. It came a year after Sportbladet reported that there was interest in Schroder from not only Chelsea, but also Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Manchester United. The Athletic also said that clubs in the NWSL have made enquiries.

In the end, it was another club entirely who won the race, with Schroder unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday. Madrid don't have the trophy-laden history that many of those other clubs do, nor are they considered among the very elite in the European's women's game. But Las Blancas are probably in that second or third tier, as a consistent Champions League participant that is still looking for that first major title, having been formed in 2020.

Real's decision to spend a world-record-breaking fee on Schroder suggests that the club are keen to make that leap, too, after years of criticism about a lack of impetus in trying to close the gap to Barcelona in the domestic game.

So, what compelled Las Blancas to make such a bold move for a player who is still just 19 years old? What makes the club believe that Schroder is the kind of player who can propel them to new heights? And why will every top club in Europe be frustrated to have missed out on her signature?