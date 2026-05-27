Getty Images
Federico Valverde reveals how Aurelien Tchouameni fight affected him as Real Madrid midfielder thanks fans for support
Overcoming the training ground storm
Valverde has reflected on a turbulent period at Valdebebas following a physical disagreement with team-mate Tchouameni. The incident, which made headlines globally, saw the Uruguayan hit his forehead on a table during a heated argument, resulting in a scalp wound that required hospital treatment.
Speaking to the media about the altercation upon his arrival in Uruguay, Valverde struck a tone of resilience. "I feel great. I had the support and affection of all the Real Madrid fans and also of the club. Sometimes you have to go through these small obstacles in football and in life to learn to grow and mature," he said.
- Getty Images
Disciplinary fallout at the Bernabeu
While Valverde has sought to move past the tension, the internal ramifications at Real Madrid have been significant. The club hierarchy reportedly viewed the dust-up as a serious breach of professional standards, leading to a disciplinary investigation into both players involved. They were each fined €500,000 (£432,000), but no playing suspensions were handed out in the end.
The 27-year-old believes the experience will ultimately serve him well in his leadership journey. "I trust that this experience will help me to be a better captain in the coming years," Valverde noted. He previously apologised for the incident, which occurred during a frustrating, trophyless season for Los Blancos, noting that the "fatigue from competition and frustration" played a role in the escalation of the disagreement.
World Cup dreams with Uruguay
Now focused on international duties under Marcelo Bielsa, Valverde is channelling his energy into Uruguay's 2026 World Cup campaign. As one of the heavyweights in the dressing room, the midfielder is dreaming big. "I'm always excited about lifting the trophy. It's what you want most, what you always dreamed of as a kid: playing for the national team and lifting the World Cup," he stated.
The midfielder highlighted the importance of matching the spirit of the Uruguayan side that reached the semi-finals in 2010, adding: "We grew up with that image and we would love to be able to match it, to make Uruguay proud."
- Getty Images
Versatility and team spirit
Valverde’s commitment to his country extends to his tactical flexibility, as he expressed a willingness to play out of position if required by Bielsa. With Nahitan Nandez absent from the squad, there is speculation that Valverde could be deployed at right-back, a role he has previously filled for Real Madrid in emergency situations.
"I accept it, obviously. The coach is the one in charge and you always dreams of being in the starting XI. I am available for whatever he needs," he said. This team-first attitude remains central to Valverde's character as he looks to put his domestic troubles behind him and lead his nation on the world stage.