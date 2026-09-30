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FC Porto swoop for former Man Utd and Roma defender Chris Smalling in surprise free transfer
Dragao set for veteran arrival
Porto are on the verge of completing a surprising deal to bring Smalling to the Estadio do Dragao, according to A Bola. The 36-year-old centre-back, who recently ended a stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Fayha, is expected to sign a short-term contract that will run until the conclusion of the current campaign. Reports indicate that the experienced defender is already in the city to undergo his medical examinations before putting pen to paper.
The move comes as a significant boost for head coach Francesco Farioli, who has been searching for reinforcements to add depth and leadership to his squad. Smalling brings a wealth of top-level experience to Portugal, having earned 31 caps for England and represented his country at both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.
- AFP
Addressing the defensive crisis
The Portuguese giants were forced into the market following a series of fitness setbacks in their defensive department. Nehuen Perez has struggled with persistent physical issues, and despite a brief return to action against Manchester City earlier in September, the Argentine has been sidelined once again. This left Farioli with limited options in the heart of the defence, prompting the club to look at the free agent market for an immediate solution.
Smalling fits the profile of a ready-made replacement who can slot directly into the starting eleven. During his time in Saudi Arabia, he remained a regular fixture, making 28 appearances and proving that he still has the durability required for a demanding season. His arrival is seen as a tactical necessity to ensure Porto remain competitive across all fronts while Perez continues his recovery under the supervision of the club's medical staff.
A career of elite experience
Smalling is best known for his decade-long spell at Manchester United, where he won two Premier League titles and established himself as a reliable presence under various managers. He later enjoyed a successful rejuvenation in Italy with Roma, winning the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with Jose Mourinho, noting that the Portuguese manager trusted him and helped create a mentality where he felt he could overcome any obstacle on the pitch.
Previously, Smalling has often spoken about the shock of his rapid rise. He previously admitted, "It wasn’t even plan D. I had everything set out. I already had my A levels, and I was looking at other non-league clubs near Leicester because I still wanted to play."
- AFP
Farioli gains tactical flexibility
The addition of the former United star gives Farioli the luxury of rotating his squad during a busy fixture list. With the deal expected to be announced imminently, the Italian coach will have a proven winner to lean on during high-pressure matches. Porto’s management has been proactive in the market, recently receiving praise from president Andre Villas-Boas for their recruitment strategy, and the signing of an established international on a free transfer aligns with their current objectives.
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