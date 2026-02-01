AFP
'Fascinating in the Premier League!' - Pep Guardiola FUMES at decision to allow Dominic Solanke goal during Man City's collapse at Tottenham
City throw away more points in title race
Rayan Cherki opened the scoring early on before Antoine Semenyo doubled the lead in a first half that could have seen City find the net several more times over. However, Spurs came roaring back after the break, with Solanke scoring twice - the second an incredible scorpion kick - to ensure the game ended in a draw and that City could only close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to six points.
However, Solanke's first goal was contentious to say the least, having appeared to kick through the legs of Marc Guehi to stab the ball into the net, hitting the defender's calf in the process. Nevertheless, the strike survived a VAR check despite City's open protestations.
Guardiola unhappy with decision on Solanke goal
In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live post-match, Guardiola was asked about the decision for Solanke's first to stand. He replied: "Well, if you do it to a striker it would be a penalty. I'm not a referee. Fascinating in the Premier League."
At a press conference, Guardiola faced that question again and said: "If a central defender does it to a striker, it's a penalty, right? You said it, I didn't say it, you saw it."
Regarding City's inability to maintain momentum in games, he then added: "That happens in the Premier League today. Sometimes we can control it but the way the game in England is played, it happens sometimes.
"We are playing at a high level. We didn't have the consistency to win the games when others were able to do it, 14 games it a lot of games. Six points [gap to Arsenal]. Next one."
Frank slightly surprised by Solanke decision
Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank was also asked about the first Solanke goal, but claimed that while he sympathised with City's anger, Spurs had been on the other end of some contentious decisions too this season and felt this evened those out.
Frank said: "I think there's clear contact from him on it, [but] we wanted in general a higher threshold [to overturn decisions]. I think if the Liverpool goal [in the 2-1 loss in December] where [Hugo] Ekitike has two clear hands in the back of [Cristian] Romero... I think it's no 'grey areas'. Very happy it finally dropped to us, which I think was more than fair."
Massive week ahead in City's season
City return to action on Wednesday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, taking a 2-0 lead into that fixture at the Etihad Stadium. They then travel to Anfield next Sunday to take on Liverpool, by which point Arsenal could have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points.
