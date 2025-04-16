'The fans should understand me' - Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski fires back at Borussia Dortmund supporters after being pelted with boos on return to his former club
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski spoke out after being booed by Borussia Dortmund supporters on his return to the club in the Champions League.
- Lewandowski back at Dortmund with Barca
- Fans boo former striker in Champions League tie
- Barca ace hits back after game