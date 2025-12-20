Fabio Paratici to leave Tottenham?! Fiorentina eye shock deal to appoint director of football despite north London return

Paratici, 53, previously served as Tottenham’s managing director of football, but resigned from his position in 2023 following a bout of controversy from his time at Juventus. Paratici had lost his appeal against a 30-month ban after the Bianconeri were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting, and the official was among several executives punished as a result.

Despite this incident, Spurs maintained informal ties with Paratici throughout the suspension period. His ban expired in July 2025, and in the months leading up to its conclusion, he had already been working with Spurs as a consultant, advising the club on player recruitment and strategy.

The official announcement from the club, in October, had read: "We are delighted to announce the return of Fabio Paratici to the Club as Sporting Director. Fabio will partner with Johan Lange, promoted to also become Sporting Director. This is part of a new structure for our men’s football operation, designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men’s and boys’ game. Together, they will lead our men’s football strategy and drive an ambitious new chapter for the Club. This evolution forms part of the Club’s continued investment in world-class men’s and women’s football structures designed to deliver sustained on pitch success. Johan and Fabio’s combined expertise will ensure that every decision, from player pathways and performance development to scouting and recruitment, is aligned and supports one overarching goal – to build a winning, world-class men’s team that endures. This partnership reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations - uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."