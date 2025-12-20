Getty Images
Fabio Paratici to leave Tottenham?! Fiorentina eye shock deal to appoint director of football despite north London return
Paratic retuned to Spurs in October
Paratici, 53, previously served as Tottenham’s managing director of football, but resigned from his position in 2023 following a bout of controversy from his time at Juventus. Paratici had lost his appeal against a 30-month ban after the Bianconeri were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting, and the official was among several executives punished as a result.
Despite this incident, Spurs maintained informal ties with Paratici throughout the suspension period. His ban expired in July 2025, and in the months leading up to its conclusion, he had already been working with Spurs as a consultant, advising the club on player recruitment and strategy.
The official announcement from the club, in October, had read: "We are delighted to announce the return of Fabio Paratici to the Club as Sporting Director. Fabio will partner with Johan Lange, promoted to also become Sporting Director. This is part of a new structure for our men’s football operation, designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men’s and boys’ game. Together, they will lead our men’s football strategy and drive an ambitious new chapter for the Club. This evolution forms part of the Club’s continued investment in world-class men’s and women’s football structures designed to deliver sustained on pitch success. Johan and Fabio’s combined expertise will ensure that every decision, from player pathways and performance development to scouting and recruitment, is aligned and supports one overarching goal – to build a winning, world-class men’s team that endures. This partnership reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations - uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."
Fiorentina want Paratici from Spurs
Just two months after formally taking charge at the Premier League club, Paratici could head back to his native as Serie A side Fiorentina are reportedly eyeing a move for the official and want him to join the club as their new Head of Football. A report from Fabrizio Romano read: "Negotiations underway over long term deal as Fiorentina want Paratici as key part of their project. ⚜️🇮🇹 Deal on."
Change in Spurs management
This reshuffle in October at Spurs marked the first significant move in Tottenham’s football hierarchy since the departure of former chairman Daniel Levy in September. New owners ENIC also opted to provide the club with a £100million cash injection in January, with the purpose of driving success on the pitch.
Will Spurs sack Frank?
While Paratici's future in north London remains uncertain, there have been several speculations over the future of manager Thomas Frank after the team's latest slump in form. While Frank has clearly lost the support of a section of the fanbase, BBC and The Athletic report that it is unlikely that the club will part ways with the Danish manager at this stage of the season.
The ownership does not want to take any knee-jerk decision which could harm the club in the long run. The report adds that Frank's performance has come under scrutiny in recent times and the management is assessing the performance, however, the strong sentiment among the ownership is that they want to stick with the experienced former Brentford boss.
