FA Cup: Arsenal knocked out by seventh-placed Championship side Southampton – the quarter-final results

The Premier League is taking a weekend break, but action resumes next week with the first early kick-off of Matchday 32 scheduled for Friday 10 April between West Ham and Wolverhampton. Today, however, three of the four FA Cup quarter-finals were played in England. The first big side to take to the pitch was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who cruised to victory against Liverpool in Saturday’s big match: a 4-0 win, with a hat-trick from Haaland and a goal from Semenyo. Chelsea scored seven goals against Port Vale – bottom of League One, the third tier – with manager Rosenior rotating his squad, resulting in seven different goalscorers: Hato broke the deadlock after just two minutes, followed by Joao Pedro, and three minutes before half-time, Lawrence-Gabriel scored an own goal. In the second half, goals came from Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Garnacho.



