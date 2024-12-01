'Exposed how clueless they are!' - Sky pundits Roy Keane, Micah Richards, Daniel Sturridge & Dave Jones forced to do commentary for Chelsea vs Aston Villa due to technical glitch
Fans were given a rare treat when a technical failure resulted in Roy Keane and Micah Richards commentating on Chelsea's game against Aston Villa.
- Sky suffered technical problem
- Presenter and pundits had to commentate
- Fans reacted on social media