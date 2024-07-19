Mason Greenwood GetafeGetty
Gill Clark

Explained: Why Mason Greenwood's first game back in England in 30 months could take place in hometown of Bradford

Mason Greenwood could be set to play his first game in England in 30 months as new club Marseille have scheduled a friendly at Valley Parade.

  • Greenwood has joined Ligue 1 club Marseille
  • French side to play pre-season friendly at Bradford
  • Striker could feature in game against Sunderland
