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Explained: Why Fulham forfeited Costa del Sol Trophy penalty shootout against Malaga
Cottagers forfeit pre-season shootout
Fulham surprisingly refused to participate in the deciding penalty shootout against Malaga in the Costa del Sol Trophy after their pre-season friendly ended in a 2-2 draw at La Rosaleda Stadium on Wednesday night. The Cottagers' sudden decision was driven by the absence of a shootout clause in the match contract and an exceptionally tight return flight schedule back to England. This refusal forced the organisers to award the 36th edition of the trophy directly to the hosts without a single spot-kick being taken.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Travel plans spark confusion
The confusion began when Malaga's late equaliser came from the spot in the dying minutes of the second half, with Eneko Jauregi converting following a handball offence. According to confirmation from Malaga officials, the English side insisted that a penalty shootout was not part of the initial agreement for the friendly fixture. Furthermore, extending the match threatened to disrupt the visitors' tight travel schedule as they needed to head straight to the airport for their flight back to London.
Arbeloa dismissed amid chaos
Tensions flared on the touchline when new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa was shown a red card by the referee for vehemently protesting an officiating decision. Following the final whistle, the Fulham players spent several minutes in discussions with the match officials before ultimately walking off into the dressing room to boos from the 17,179 home spectators. The decision created the rare sight of Malaga lifting the trophy without having to settle the tie from the penalty spot.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Chelsea opener tests readiness
This pre-season outing in Spain serves as crucial evaluation material for Arbeloa to refine his side's tactical structure ahead of the competitive campaign. Fulham are scheduled to play their final pre-season friendly against German outfit Stuttgart before shifting their full focus back to domestic action. The true test of the Cottagers' tactical and mental readiness arrives when they kick off their Premier League campaign against West London rivals Chelsea in late August.
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