Chris Burton

Explained: Why Barcelona are confident on new Lamine Yamal contract – with teenage wonderkid only working on deal with €1 billion release clause until 2026

Barcelona remain confident that Lamine Yamal will sign a new contract, with his current deal – that includes a €1bn release clause – expiring in 2026.

  • Unable to sign senior terms until turning 18
  • Landmark birthday will be reached next July
  • Has offered no indication of wanting to leave
