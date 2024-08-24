Explained: Why Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off was delayed as fans moan about 'horrible' kit clash

Getty Images SportHarry SherlockExplained: Why Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off was delayed as fans moan about 'horrible' kit clashAston VillaArsenalPremier LeagueAston Villa vs ArsenalAston Villa's clash with Arsenal at Villa Park was delayed by five minutes due to issues affecting the match officials.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVilla face Arsenal in Premier LeagueBoth teams finished in top four last seasonKick-off delayed for five minutesArticle continues below