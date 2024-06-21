Explained: Meaning behind Emi Martinez’s latest bold Argentina haircut – with World Cup winner having ‘SA’ shaved into the back of his head for Copa America opener against Canada
Emi Martinez sported another bold haircut in Argentina’s Copa America opener against Canada, with ‘SA’ shaved into the back of the goalkeeper’s head.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Keeper likes to stand out from the crowd
- Collected clean sheet against Canada
- Paid homage to his two children