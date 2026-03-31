Explained: Why Harry Kane isn't playing for England in Japan friendly

Harry Kane will not feature for England against Japan on Tuesday evening after picking up a minor injury during a training session. Despite the setback, the Football Association confirmed that the captain remains with the squad at this stage rather than returning to Germany for treatment.

The decision to leave him out of the matchday squad is viewed as a precautionary measure to avoid aggravating the issue.

In a statement released on X, England's official account clarified the situation regarding both the skipper and midfielder Jordan Henderson: "Harry Kane is rested tonight as a precaution having picked up a minor issue in training, but remains with the squad receiving further assessment. Jordan Henderson returned to Brentford ahead of this evening's fixture."



