'I'm really happy I stayed' - Lionesses star Lauren Hemp on rejecting Barcelona, ending Man City's WSL title wait and potential FA Cup glory

Hemp had been with City since 2018 and had enjoyed highs, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup, but she also endured the lows of several WSL title races that fell short, and some frustratingly brief Champions League campaigns.

"When I first came to look to re-sign, I knew this was a club that I wanted to win with and because we hadn't won many trophies recently, there was always that thing in the back of my mind like, 'I really want to win and, now, I need to be winning trophies'," she remembers.

But Hemp kept the faith: "I trusted the club and I believed in them and that's why I stayed, because I knew that at some point soon, in the near future, we were going to be able to compete and win trophies."

Earlier this month, that moment came, as City won the WSL title for the first time since 2016. "I'm proud of my decision," she adds. "I'm really happy that I stayed and worked so hard to win [the WSL], as everyone has."

Crucially, the 25-year-old is keen to emphasise that she believes this is just "the start". On Sunday, she and her team-mates will be out to end another of the club's droughts, as City look to beat Brighton to win the FA Cup for the first time in six years.

Hemp will be out to add to her impressive Wembley final record, of three wins from four visits, and helping City do so would feel significant. The trophies haven't flowed as freely as the club, or its players, might have hoped in recent years, but this is the moment where they all hope that changes - Hemp included.