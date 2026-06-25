EXCLUSIVE: José Mourinho reacts to reports he'll ruthlessly sell a number of Real Madrid's superstar players

Mourinho is taking charge of a star-studded squad packed full of talent at Madrid, with the Portuguese having already added to his ranks with the signings of the likes of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

When asked what specifically he looks for in a player, with it likely there will be more incomings at the Bernabeu over the next couple of months, Mourinho added: "Qualities. Sometimes people say: 'This player has amazing quality, but physically he's not very good'. [So that means] he's not good. 'This player, amazing qualities but he's not consistent, he has ups and downs'. So he's not a big player.

"The big player is the complete package. Has to be technically good, has to be physically good, has to be mentally good. Has to be a team player. This is what I'm looking for. Sometimes you have lots of them in your team, and that is paradise, sometimes you have less and the work is a little bit more difficult. I always believe that one of the coach's quality is also to bring players in your direction."